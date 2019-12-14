COLORADO, USA — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued snow squall warnings for northern and northeastern Colorado Saturday, according to their Twitter page.

The areas affected were I-25, US-287 and US-34 near Fort Collins, US-34 and US-85 near Greeley, I-76 and US-34 near Brush and Fort Morgan and I-76 near Sterling, according to NWS.

According to NWS, snow squalls are quick intense bursts of snow along with strong, gusty winds. They normally last less than three hours and happen during the day.

These types of warnings last from 30 to 60 minutes and are issued for small areas where the snow squalls are expected to impact, NWS said.

NWS advised motorists to consider an alternate route or delay travel, along with reducing speed and using low-beam headlights.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS