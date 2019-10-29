DENVER — School districts around Denver have been making announcements regarding school closures and delays during the snowstorm that hit Colorado early Tuesday morning.

Denver Public Schools

The district will be doing a staggered release of the different schools, according to a release Tuesday. Middle schools and high schools will be released at noon. Elementary schools, including K-8 schools, will be released at 2 p.m.

Aurora Public Schools

APS will be closing their school two hours early Tuesday, according to a Facebook post Tuesday.

Cherry Creek Schools

Cherry Creek Schools will be dismissed two hours early Tuesday and all afternoon preschool and after-care programs are canceled. After-school activities and athletics have also been canceled.

Jefferson Public Schools

Jeffco Public Schools will be released at their regularly scheduled time on Tuesday. All after-school and evening activities have been canceled, according to the district's tweet.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

An early release has been announced for Adams 12 Five Star Schools on Tuesday. According to the district, high school will be released at 12:30 p.m., elementary schools will be released at 1:15 p.m. and middle schools at 2:15 p.m.

Littleton Public Schools

Schools at LPS will be dismissing students two hours early today and all after-school activities have been canceled.

Sheridan School District 2

All Sheridan schools will be releasing students at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post Tuesday. Students who ride the bus will be transported between 12:30 to 1 p.m. Students who walk or are picked up by parents will be released at 12:30 p.m.

Boulder Valley School District

Schools will be on normal dismissal, according to a tweet on Tuesday. Afternoon preschool and after-school activities have been canceled for today.

Mapleton Schools District

Schools will be releasing students two hours early Tuesday and all athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for this afternoon.

