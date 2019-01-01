LIVE
22
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 22 degrees
Snowpacked, icy roads for the morning commute

  • Akron Head Start

    Closed Today

  • Akron School District R-1

    Closed Today

  • American Academy

    Closed Today

  • Bennett School Dist. 29-J

    Closed Today

  • Brush School District

    Closed Today

  • Byers School Dist. 32-J

    Closed Today

  • Deer Trail School Dist. 26J

    Closed Today

  • Douglas Co. Govt. Offices

    Delayed 2 hours

  • Elbert County Government

    Closed Today

  • Elbert School Dist. 200

    Closed Today

  • Elizabeth School District C-1

    Delayed 2 hours

  • Fort Morgan Schools

    Closed Today

  • IDALIA SCHOOL District RJ-3

    Closed Today

  • Interior Business Center

    Delayed 2 hours

  • Legacy Academy

    Delayed 2 hours

  • Limon Public Schools

    Closed Today

  • Mullen High School

    Opening at 9:30 AM

  • New Day In Home Support

    Closed Today

  • Office of Community Care

    Delayed 2 hours

  • Otis School District

    Opening at 10:00 AM

  • Regis Jesuit High School

    Delayed 2 hours

  • Strasburg School District 31-J

    Closed Today

  • Woodlin School District R-104

    Closed Today

  • Yuma School Dist-1

    Closed Today

