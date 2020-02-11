Find real-time 2020 Colorado election results for state, local and federal races, including the U.S. presidential battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Key races in Colorado include the contested U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Cory Gardner and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, as well as Congressional District 3 between far-right candidate Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Diane Mitsch Bush. Statewide ballot issues include a Gallagher Amendment repeal, the National Popular Vote and an effort to reintroduce wolves to Colorado. 9NEWS will have live election night coverage on November 3, as well as updates on the national balance of power and any problems that arise from mail-in voting throughout the country.

