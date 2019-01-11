colorado 2019 election results

Voters will decide on two statewide measures for the Nov. 5, 2019 Colorado election. Those two measures are Proposition CC and Proposition DD. Proposition CC asks voters to give the state permission to keep TABOR tax money above the current limit to increase funding for schools and roads. Proposition DD would legalize sports betting in Colorado and tax the casino and/or operators of the sports betting apps. The state would keep 10% of revenues to fund the Colorado Water Plan, regulation of sports betting and gambling addiction services. Find Colorado election results and results of Proposition DD, Proposition CC here.