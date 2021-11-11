Skip Navigation
News
PHOTOS: Viewers share their family members for Veterans Day
1/23
Courtesy of Kevin Wilson
Kevin Wilson, Army, and his daughter, Knia Wilson-Allen, Air Force.
2/23
Courtesy of Sherrian F. Morgan
William E. Hike Jr., Denver, Colorado, born and raised here, served in the Vietnam War in 1968, Army, rank :Specialist 04
3/23
Courtesy of Greta D. Brooke
"That's my dad, Gary E. Brooke. He served in the Army. I lost him on the 3rd. R.I.P. dad and happy Veterans Day, thank you for your service and so much more." -- Greta D. Brooke
4/23
Courtesy of Ann Brock
"My husband David R Brock is a Retired Special Forces chaplain doing a funeral in Colorado Springs. He has touched so many lives and deserves so much credit for the strength and comfort that he has brought to so many soldiers and their families!" -- Ann Brock
5/23
Courtesy of Salee Gelroth
"Thank to our son, William (Marine Corp), our brother, Kenny (Army), and Dad, Albert (Army) - WW2. Three generations of Gelroth men! Thank you guys, and to all of the Veterans out there!" -- Salee Gelroth
6/23
Courtesy of Joyce Jacques Singular
"My father, Edward Jacques, WW2, born in 1917 in San Acacio, CO." -- Joyce Jacques Singular
7/23
Courtesy of Leslie Diaz
"I'm so proud of my son [Carlos Diaz] who severed our country as a Marine!" -- Leslie Diaz
8/23
Courtesy of Shannan Nolte
"My dad, SGT Major USMCR George Little. Two tours in Vietnam and is now in Arlington National Cemetery." -- Shannan Nolte
9/23
Courtesy of Shannan Nolte
"My school, Mortensen Elementary (Littleton) loves Veterans Day! We proudly show our wall and keep adding to it every school year." -- Shannan Nolte
10/23
Courtesy of Jessie Salgado
"To my father In law Ray Rodriguez who served over 20 years in the Marines, thank you and the rest of the military branch's for your service." -- Jessie Salgado
11/23
Courtesy of Justine Mitchell
"My brother Henry USMC Veteran" -- Justine Mitchell
12/23
Courtesy of Ashley Hamilton
"Happy Veterans day to my older brother Chris Hamilton who served two tours. Also to my mom Sally Hamilton who recently passed and is very missed. Both served in the Army." -- Ashley Hamilton
13/23
Courtesy of William Burbridge
BTFN William Burbridge, USN, 1973
14/23
Courtesy of Francisco Garcia
"This pic is of my father [Francis Garcia] and my daughter. He is a veteran of the US Army airborne." -- Francisco Garcia
15/23
Courtesy of Brian Barnes
"My brother Larry and my sister-in-law Neva." -- Brian Barnes
16/23
Courtesy of Raquel Madsen
"Honoring my son Tony Madsen." -- Raquel Madsen
17/23
Courtesy of Violet Breeden
"Remembering Technical Sergeant Robert C. Conner of the US Air Force. Miss you dad." -- Violet Breeden
18/23
Courtesy of Susie Grant
"My dad, Richard Grant. He was a Marine who went through the Navy's flight school. He later became a commercial airline pilot for 32 years." -- Susie Grant
19/23
Courtesy of Rosa Tate
Millard T Tate Jr. (Deceased)- Army
20/23
Courtesy of Tina Sauceda
"This is my father, Patrick Estrada, who served in the Navy in the 1960s. We lost him in May of this year." -- Tina Sauceda
21/23
Courtesy of John Mundaca
"This is a picture of my father Ciro Mundaca, Vietnam Vet, Warrant Officer." -- John Mundaca
22/23
Courtesy of Sue Hopper
"My husband, my hero Sgt. Van Hopper. USMC Desert Shield. SEMPER FI." -- Sue Hopper
23/23
Courtesy of Jeraldin Gardunio
"This is my husband Sgt. Antonio Gardunio, Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War. " -- Jeraldin Gardunio
