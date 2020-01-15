PHOTOS: Roosters, snakes, turtles & pigeons among adoptable animals at Denver Animal Shelter
The Denver Animal Shelter is home to many roosters with creative names like Gregory Peck and Russell Crow.
Roosters call the shelter's barn home. Other animals that have been adopted from the barn include goats and pigs.
Daryl Zaldivar poses with Marsala, one of the bigger and nicer roosters under the shelter's care.
Pinky is one of two rats at the Denver Animal Shelter. His brother, naturally, is called The Brain. Pinky and The Brain love being handled and their favorite spot to perch is on their person's shoulder.
Rita Aragon, the Denver Animal Shelter's Customer Care Adoptions Lead, let's Pinky perch on her shoulder. The shelter is home to two rats, Pinky and The Brain.
Pinky Lee is a kissing Groumi. The person who left Pinky at the shelter said he bought it for his child who ended up not being able to handle the responsibility of caring for a pet. The shelter said these fish can get up to 12 inches long, so if you want to adopt Pinky Lee, make sure you have a tank setup that will work for him long term.
The Denver Animal Shelter is home to many unique animals looking for forever homes, including two pigeons, The Godfeather and Feather Mcfeatherson.
David Hisselhoff is a white python at the Denver Animal Shelter. He can't be adopted in the City of Denver because he's over six feet long, so the shelter is going to transfer him to another city.
Turtles sometimes find their way to the Denver Animal Shelter. This one's name is Hokey Pokey and he's been at the shelter since September.