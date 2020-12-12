Skip Navigation
PHOTOS: Christmas trees
1/20
Dave & Jeanne Bottroff
Father Christmas
2/20
Helen Witherspoon
Credit: Helen Witherspoon
3/20
Ami Lopez
Credit: Ami Lopez
4/20
DeAnna
Credit: DeAnna
5/20
DeAnna
Credit: DeAnna
6/20
Stephanie
Credit: Stephanie
7/20
Bill Blankenship
Credit: Bill Blankenship
8/20
Alfonso
The Big Tree has 750 C9 big bulbs, a record year. Credit: Alfonso
9/20
Carol Semple
Credit: Carol Semple
10/20
Gretchen Farrell
Credit: Gretchen Farrell
11/20
Katrina Chip
Credit: Katrina Chip
12/20
Sarah Amedick
Credit: Sarah Amedick
13/20
Kathy Lenger
Credit: Kathy Lenger
14/20
Laura Vanlangen
Credit: Laura Vanlangen
15/20
Willie Trujillo
Credit: Willie Trujillo
16/20
Allie Trice
Credit: Allie Trice
17/20
Cindy Ibarra
Credit: Cindy Ibarra
18/20
Martin Lajczok
Credit: Martin Lajczok
19/20
Leilani Garcia
Credit: Leilani Garcia
20/20
Rene deGraaf
Credit: Rene deGraaf
Dave & Jeanne Bottroff
Father Christmas
