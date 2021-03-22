Skip Navigation
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com
PHOTOS: Active shooter situation at Boulder King Soopers
1/25
AP
Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2/25
Sky9
The Boulder Police Department warned of an active shooter situation at the King Soopers off Table Mesa and Broadway the afternoon of March 22.
3/25
Sky9
The Boulder Police Department warned of an active shooter situation at the King Soopers off Table Mesa and Broadway the afternoon of March 22.
4/25
Sky9
The Boulder Police Department warned of an active shooter situation at the King Soopers off Table Mesa and Broadway the afternoon of March 22.
5/25
Sky9
The Boulder Police Department warned of an active shooter situation at the King Soopers off Table Mesa and Broadway the afternoon of March 22.
6/25
Sky9
The Boulder Police Department warned of an active shooter situation at the King Soopers off Table Mesa and Broadway the afternoon of March 22.
7/25
Sky9
The Boulder Police Department warned of an active shooter situation at the King Soopers off Table Mesa and Broadway the afternoon of March 22.
8/25
AP
Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
9/25
AP
Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
10/25
AP
Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
11/25
AP
Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
12/25
AP
Buses are directed to a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
13/25
AP
Police cars are parked outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
14/25
AP
Windows appear damaged at a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
15/25
AP
Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
16/25
AP
Police cars are parked outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
17/25
AP
Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
18/25
AP
Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
19/25
AP
Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
20/25
AP
Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
21/25
AP
Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
22/25
AP
Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
23/25
AP
Police work on the scene near a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
24/25
AP
Windows appear damaged at a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
25/25
AP
Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1
/
25
×
AP
Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
