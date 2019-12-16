The best signs we saw in Colorado in 2019

Sounds crowded. (Poorly placed signs spotted at a restaurant bathroom in Westminster.)
There wouldn't be a sign unless someone asked, right? Spotted at King Soopers in Parker.
Gesundheit, Arvada High School!
They may be smart, but clearly not modest. Spotted on Highway 82 in Aspen.
Your pee is...? | Spotted on Highway 34, heading to Grand Lake.
Thanks, but no thanks. (Spotted at a nail salon in Westminster.)
Multitasking is the art of getting a lot s...tuff done at once. Spotted in Silverthorne.
This sign is having an identity crisis. Larry Goodwin spotted it outside a coffee shop on Broadway near 11th, in Denver.
Thank you for your inconvenience? This sign was at a restaurant near the University of Denver. The place is closed Saturdays for the summer -- at least they wanted to be polite about it!
it's a "turn up only" zone at Highway 7 and Sheridan parkway. You know... turn up! Isn't that what the kids are saying these days instead of "party?" Our viewer Karen sent us this picture. We're assuming the sign is just a little crooked.
It may be better not to track days since someone was last injured on the climb. Colorado Public Radio reporter Dan Boyce shared this photo from the Manitou Incline. In the part that reads “days since last injury,” someone wrote in “a few minutes ago." It’s a good reminder to be prepared for that difficult climb. The fire department says 80 people reported getting hurt on the incline in 2018.
“Found the Colorado border wall this weekend."
David Bright told us he spotted this sign out of the corner of his eye just south of Antonito, Colorado, and the New Mexico-Colorado border. He said he had to turn around and take a picture; this was taken shortly after President Trump said in a speech that Colorado was getting a border wall.
"We got stuck down there with the kids on fall break due to the storms. So we decided to take a drive to Tres Piedras to kill some time. Drive was totally worth it after seeing this!”
Spotted at the WalMart at Wadsworth and 4th in Lakewood.
Wonder what's more difficult. Learning to write in "dog," teaching a dog to read, or getting people to pick up their dog's poop? Spotted in Manitou Springs.
Chances are that this sign wouldn't have been made if there wasn't a reason for it. | Spotted at the end of Main Street near Silverplume.
Budweiser. Fun for kids? Nope, not a bar for children. Just unfortunate placement at a paint and sip studio.
Whoa. Easy there, cowboy. | A Next viewer named Dick spotted this sign along Fall River Road, just off I-70.
This mound of snow is in the middle of the intersection at 3rd and F streets in Salida. Salida Police told us a nearby auto body shop contracted a guy to clear snow from their sidewalk and parking area, and he piled it onto the sidewalk. When police asked the guy to move it, he did this – and mounted the sign on top. So, the police went out a second time, and he got a ticket. Now he's going to court later this month.
Read the fine print.
A sweet sign spotted by Dillon (and his pup T Rex) at Berkeley Park. "Heartfelt thanks to the honorable man who found my cell phone and took it to the rec center! Bless you! (I've made a contribution to the Food Bank of the Rockies in honor of you.)"
Dawne saw the sign... about the sign. The"Future Sign Site" was in Castle Rock along Ridge Road behind a store off Highway 86. Douglas County tells us this is likely the site of a new Colorado Department of Transporation sign that will be going up along 86. Engineers say that metal contraption next to it is a support bracket used by CDOT.
Check out the speed limit on Sergeant John Stiles Drive at Highlands Ranch Town Center. We called Douglas County for an explanation. They told us developers can pick the speed limit on private property. Shea Properties owns the Town Center and picked 17 and-a-half miles per hour as a way to call attention to the need to drive carefully in the parking lot.
Typically, we'd assume there's a driving instructor -- or at least a watchful parent in there somewhere ... but these signs suggest otherwise?