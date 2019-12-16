The best signs we saw in Colorado in 2019

“Found the Colorado border wall this weekend." David Bright told us he spotted this sign out of the corner of his eye just south of Antonito, Colorado, and the New Mexico-Colorado border. He said he had to turn around and take a picture; this was taken shortly after President Trump said in a speech that Colorado was getting a border wall. "We got stuck down there with the kids on fall break due to the storms. So we decided to take a drive to Tres Piedras to kill some time. Drive was totally worth it after seeing this!”