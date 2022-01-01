x
AP Images: Burned homes, businesses covered in snow after Marshall Fire

Snow covers the burned remains of a holiday yard display after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)