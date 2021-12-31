AP Images: Thousands evacuated, homes destroyed in Marshall Fire in Boulder County
1/23
AP
Smoke from wildfires rises into the air north of Denver on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies. (AP Photo/Peter Orsi)
