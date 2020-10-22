Skip Navigation
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com
PHOTOS: East Troublesome Fire
1/60
Luke Reilly
2/60
Kimberly Adams
Credit: Kimberly Adams
3/60
Courtesy Paige Wilson
East Troublesome Fire as seen Breckenridge on Wednesday, Oct. 21
4/60
Courtesy Jeff Goetz
East Troublesome Fire as seen from Pinecliffe on Wednesday, Oct. 21
5/60
Courtesy Jim Rogers
East Troublesome Fire as seen from Fraser looking toward Grandby Credit: Courtesy Jim Rogers
6/60
Courtesy Rachel Case
East Troublesome Fire looking from the Innsbruck neighborhood in Granby Credit: Courtesy Rachel Case
7/60
Nancy Hammans
I found this in our yard late this morning. Credit: Nancy Hammans
8/60
Katie Bosler
9/60
Aaron Tipton
10/60
Robin Vrbas
East Troublesome Fire as seen from Hot Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Credit: Robin Vrbas
11/60
Claire Luque
The East Troublesome Fire smoke plume in the distance taken from Granby Elementary School
12/60
U.S. Forest Service
The East Troublesome Fire on Friday, Oct. 16.
13/60
Greg Weber
14/60
Courtesy Isaac Ketcham
East Troublesome Fire (
15/60
M. Morrissey
16/60
Stumblinhorse
East Troublesome Fire in Grand County. Credit: Stumblinhorse
17/60
Michelle Gowen
18/60
U.S. Forest Service
The East Troublesome Fire was reported Wednesday in Grand County.
19/60
Teve Culbertson
20/60
Adams Fire County
21/60
Ken Turner
22/60
Elijah Holmes
23/60
Stumblinhorse
Credit: Stumblinhorse
24/60
Jeff Goetz
25/60
Thomas Kreimier
26/60
27/60
Stumblinhorse
East Troublesome Fire in Grand County Credit: Stumblinhorse
28/60
Courtesy Rachel Case
East Troublesome Fire looking from the Innsbruck neighborhood in Granby on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Credit: Courtesy Rachel Case
29/60
Ben Gottsegen
30/60
Krista Rider
31/60
Ben Gottsegen
Credit: Ben Gottsegen
32/60
Ben Gottsegen
Credit: Ben Gottsegen
33/60
Jeremiah Oldham
Troublesome Fire smoke seen from Allenspark fire station Credit: Jeremiah Oldham
34/60
Mark Pearlman
Credit: Mark Pearlman
35/60
Adams County Fire
36/60
Michell Burdin
East Troublesome Fire from Hot Sulphur Springs, Colo.
37/60
Andrew Dowd
38/60
Thomas Kreimier
39/60
Jennifer Mitchell
40/60
Courtesy Rachel Case
East Troublesome Fire looking from the Innsbruck neighborhood in Granby on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Credit: Courtesy Rachel Case
41/60
Dolezal
Smoke from East Troublesome fire from Loveland, Colo.
42/60
Robin Vrbas
East Troublesome Fire as seen from Hot Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Credit: Robin Vrbas
43/60
Alex Vale
44/60
Terry Bertram
45/60
Van Rudd
Smoke in Boulder Credit: Van Rudd
46/60
Stumblinhorse
Credit: Stumblinhorse
47/60
Jennifer Mitchell
48/60
Scott Reed
49/60
Allen Nordin
50/60
Kelton Schmitz
51/60
Jim Hoy
52/60
Tom Kreimier
53/60
Jahnavi Haley
54/60
Amanda Bostrom
55/60
Paul Marcotte
56/60
Jeffrey Hann
57/60
Amanda Winter
58/60
Terri Bethel
Taken from Southshore, Aurora 10/21/20 before it exploded into massive fire it is now Credit: Terri Bethel
59/60
Audrey Keller
Credit: Audrey Keller
60/60
1
/
60
Luke Reilly
