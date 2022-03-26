Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Politics
Voices of Change
Sports
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS: NCAR Fire in Boulder
Wildfire forces evacuation of 8,000 homes in Boulder
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Texas teen to receive new truck after tornado flipped it in viral video
Fire danger heightens; strong winds, low humidity around metro
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
75°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Sports
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
PHOTOS: NCAR Fire in Boulder
1/17
9NEWS
2/17
9NEWS
3/17
9NEWS
4/17
9NEWS
5/17
Cheyenne Martinez
Watched the fire grow… Credit: Cheyenne Martinez
6/17
Alison Medina
Credit: Alison Medina
7/17
Ryan Schmidt
8/17
Haley Sackrison
9/17
Alison Medina
Credit: Alison Medina
10/17
Daniel Paul
11/17
Daniel Paul
12/17
9NEWS
13/17
Daniel Paul
14/17
Bryan Marchant
Credit: Bryan Marchant
15/17
Krissy P.
Credit: Krissy P.
16/17
Krissy P.
Credit: Krissy P.
17/17
Bob Ochs
Credit: Bob Ochs
1
/
17
×
9NEWS
More
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow