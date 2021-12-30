Skip Navigation
PHOTOS: Viewer photos from Boulder County grass fires
1/15
Photo courtesy of Garrett Steed
2/15
3/15
Photo courtesy of Richard Fernandez
4/15
Photo courtesy of Mike Cozart
5/15
Photo courtesy of Susan N.
Near Erie and Lafayette
6/15
Photo courtesy of Ryan Propper
The view of the fire from North Boulder.
7/15
Photo courtesy of Megan Lacy
8/15
Photo courtesy of Jeff M.
Smoke blotting out the sun
9/15
Christina Wright
Smoke at the Louisville Superior Costco.
10/15
Jaleesa Irizarry
11/15
Photo courtesy of Yvonne Chapman
The view from Thornton.
12/15
Photo courtesy of Michael Weber
The view from Erie
13/15
Photo courtesy of Krzysztof Jamroz
From Lafayette
14/15
Photo courtesy of Anthony Harrigan
Downtown Superior
15/15
Photo courtesy of Paige Narum
Superior, Colorado.
