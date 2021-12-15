Skip Navigation
GALLERY: Wind and rainbow photos from viewers
1/25
Kirk Fischer
Storm over the Flatirons Credit: Kirk Fischer
2/25
Clark Brown
A view from Brighton of the wind storm set for the day. Credit: Clark Brown
3/25
Anne Barela
Longmont, Colo.
4/25
Sue Burton
Thornton, Colo.
5/25
Viewer
Approaching storm from Erie
6/25
Mari Abrams
Broomfield, Colo.
7/25
Anne Barela
Credit: Anne Barela
8/25
Viki Mann
This was taken at 7:50 .a.m. Crazy fast storm. Big winds too. Credit: Viki Mann
9/25
Viewer
Approaching storm from Erie
10/25
Michelle Thompson
The storm on Dec. 15, 2021, as seen from Elizabeth, Colorado.
11/25
Laura Brodie
Rainbow form Flatirons in Boulder, Colo. Credit: Laura Brodie
12/25
Brittany Wessels
Brighton winds Credit: Brittany Wessels
13/25
Brittany Wessels
Brighton wind Credit: Brittany Wessels
14/25
Brittany Wessels
Brighton wind Credit: Brittany Wessels
15/25
Timothy C. Flood
Rainbow over Denver, Colo. Credit: Timothy C. Flood
16/25
Michelle Thompson
The storm on Dec. 15, 2021, as seen from Elizabeth, Colorado.
17/25
Ashley Scoggins
Morrison, Colo. Credit: Ashley Scoggins
18/25
9NEWS
Golden, Colo.
19/25
Jason Zorilla
Winds consume Boulder Credit: Jason Zorilla
20/25
Nick Pizzato
Looming Storm over Centennial Airport Credit: Nick Pizzato
21/25
Aditi S
Rainbow this morning! Credit: Aditi S
22/25
Gerry Kraaijenbrink
Squall line with 60 mph winds and rain/snow mix moving through Thornton at 7:45 AM. Credit: Gerry Kraaijenbrink
23/25
Jeff Schafer
Thornton rainbow Credit: Jeff Schafer
24/25
Trae Lanning
Erie incoming storm 12.15.2021 about 7:40am Credit: Trae Lanning
25/25
Ryan
Beauty and the Beast Credit: Ryan
