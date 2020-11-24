Skip Navigation
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm brings heavy, wet snow to Colorado
1/72
Jennifer Sitko
Shadows 1st Snow Day Credit: Jennifer Sitko
2/72
Jen
Credit: Jen
3/72
Holly Freeland
Kitty ‘s first snow... and Loving it Credit: Holly Freeland
4/72
My sister-in-law took this photo of my brother shoveling snow this morning Hysterical!
Credit: My sister-in-law took this photo of my brother shoveling snow this morning Hysterical!
5/72
Andy Kudick
Credit: Andy Kudick
6/72
Joyce Patmore
Snowy Thanksgiving Credit: Joyce Patmore
7/72
Arlene
Credit: Arlene
8/72
Pat Payne
Credit: Pat Payne
9/72
David Canfield
Checking out the bird feeders Credit: David Canfield
10/72
Gerry Kraaijenbrink
3 inches of snow on the ground in Arvada at 5 AM MST. Credit: Gerry Kraaijenbrink
11/72
Me
We are in steamboat springs and it snowed all night leaving snow for us to play in all morning! Credit: Me
12/72
Robert
Rusty loves the snow! Credit: Robert
13/72
Bill Schmidt
Credit: Bill Schmidt
14/72
Ezekiel Archuleta
Credit: Ezekiel Archuleta
15/72
Linda
We have lots of free snow for building a snowman Credit: Linda
16/72
Jody Navarrete
Platteville snow Credit: Jody Navarrete
17/72
Jennifer Frank
Stella the duck swimming in her pond Credit: Jennifer Frank
18/72
Robby Cairns
Snowy morning Credit: Robby Cairns
19/72
Cathy Wolfgang
Credit: Cathy Wolfgang
20/72
Kelly Garcia
My cousin. Kelly took these ! Thornton, Co Magic 11/24/2020 #weather Credit: Kelly Garcia
21/72
Cathy Wolfgang
Credit: Cathy Wolfgang
22/72
Serenity
Credit: Serenity
23/72
Christy
Credit: Christy
24/72
Steve
Credit: Steve
25/72
Leah Ann
Credit: Leah Ann
26/72
Sue
Credit: Sue
27/72
Pam
Credit: Pam
28/72
Pam
I think we already hit or passed 4"❄️ Credit: Pam
29/72
Jennifer Frank
Stella the duck swimming in her pond Credit: Jennifer Frank
30/72
Alf
Credit: Alf
31/72
Exekiel Archuleta
Credit: Exekiel Archuleta
32/72
Ginger A
Westminster snow, more than a couple inches. Credit: Ginger A
33/72
Don Beene
Snowy Day Credit: Don Beene
34/72
Leslie Herman
Credit: Leslie Herman
35/72
Tom chapetta
Credit: Tom chapetta
36/72
Scott
Can’t keep them inside!!! They love the snow! Credit: Scott
37/72
Sara Peneton
Credit: Sara Peneton
38/72
Sara Peneton
Credit: Sara Peneton
39/72
David
Credit: David
40/72
Chris
Zoey is a 10 month old Australian Shepard who loves the snow. Down near Plum Creek Golf Course in Castle Rock Credit: Chris
41/72
Andy Kudick
Credit: Andy Kudick
42/72
Andy Kudick
Credit: Andy Kudick
43/72
Robin Meyer
Credit: Robin Meyer
44/72
RoseAnne Cook
My Snowman Shoveling Credit: RoseAnne Cook
45/72
RPM
Credit: RPM
46/72
Tom
Credit: Tom
47/72
DeAnna
Credit: DeAnna
48/72
Rebecca
Let it snow! Credit: Rebecca
49/72
Doggie Mom
Credit: Doggie Mom
50/72
Diana
Credit: Diana
51/72
Rob Weaver
Credit: Rob Weaver
52/72
53/72
Elizabeth
Credit: Elizabeth
54/72
Natasha
Credit: Natasha
55/72
Kelly Garcia
My cousin. Kelly took these ! Thornton, Co Magic 11/24/2020 #weather Credit: Kelly Garcia
56/72
Andy Kudick
Credit: Andy Kudick
57/72
Erin Braden
Snow snow out here in Lochbuie.....yay!! Credit: Erin Braden
58/72
Jen
Credit: Jen
59/72
Ezekiel Archuleta
Credit: Ezekiel Archuleta
60/72
Kelly Garcia
My cousin. Kelly took these ! Thornton, Co Magic 11/24/2020 #weather Credit: Kelly Garcia
61/72
Jim Davis
Credit: Jim Davis
62/72
RPM
Arvada snow Credit: RPM
63/72
Pete Gormley
Credit: Pete Gormley
64/72
Chris Perry
Credit: Chris Perry
65/72
Olive
Credit: Olive
66/72
Connie Mitchell
Credit: Connie Mitchell
67/72
Andy Kudick
Credit: Andy Kudick
68/72
Linda
I feed the little birds through the winter. I decided to feed them this morning under the sheltered deck Credit: Linda
69/72
Tom Williams
Credit: Tom Williams
70/72
Bob Brunacci
Poudre River bridge Credit: Bob Brunacci
71/72
Becky
My balcony this morning Credit: Becky
72/72
Mandy
Deer in the snow! Credit: Mandy
1
/
72
×
More
