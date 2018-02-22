WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:15AM
50
Denver, CO
Denver Weather Summary: 50 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Colorado Weather
Traffic
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
College Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Super Bowl
Olympics
Shows
Colorado and Company
Next with Kyle Clark
Show Segments
Specials
TV Listings
Features
Balance of Power
Blame
BuddyCheck9
Business
BuyER Beware
Colorado Guide
Crime Stoppers
DEALBOSS
DIY
Education
Entertainment Tonight
Food
Magnify Money
Optimum Wellness
Petline9
Proctor's Garden
Royal Watch
Show Us Your Bills
Senior Source
Side Effects
Spangler Science
Sponsored Content
Storytellers
Truth Tests
Verify
Vote Now
Media
Video
Photos
YourTake
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Internships
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
26 Weather Alerts
Learn More
royal watch
Royal Wedding Hats & Fascinators
ROYAL-WATCH
Royal Historian on the Impact of the Royal Wedding
ROYAL-WATCH
High Tea & Afternoon Tea at Brown Palace Hotel
TRENDING-TODAY
Royal Watch with Tory Shulman: Taking it to the streets
ROYAL-WATCH
LIVE: The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
ROYAL-WATCH
Updated:
2 minutes ago
Royal wedding live updates: Minute by minute from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day
ROYAL-WATCH
Updated:
13 minutes ago
Royal wedding live updates: Minute by minute from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day
ROYAL-WATCH
Updated:
49 minutes ago
Coincidence inspires Aurora couple to seek royal wedding invitation
ROYAL-WATCH
A royal love story: How Meghan and Harry Met
ROYAL-WATCH
Wait, who's walking Meghan down the aisle? Here's the latest Royal Wedding news
ROYAL-WATCH
This is most likely the wedding dress designer Meghan Markle chose
ROYAL-WATCH
Featured Galleries
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
ROYAL-WATCH
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding invites unveiled
NATION-WORLD
PHOTOS: Royal baby boy makes his big debut
NATION-WORLD
Play
How will Meghan Markle fit into the Royal Family?
With so much history in the Royal Family, will Meghan Markle be able to fit in?
ROYAL-WATCH
Play
How to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
Everything you need to know to start planning your Royal Watch party!
ROYAL-WATCH
Play
Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Markle announced that her father won't attend the royal wedding in a statement on Thursday morning.
ROYAL-WATCH
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Denver weather forecast
Low pressure moving across Colorado has brought cool cloudy weather and severe storms Friday. Saturday the focus will be for showers, heavy at times and the flood threat. Denver and northeastern Colorado under a Flash Flood Watch!
FORECAST
Play
12 great Netflix shows to get you in the mood for the royal wedding
Get ready for the big day with these binge-worthy Netflix shows.
ROYAL-WATCH
Play
Dusty Rose Tea Room in Georgetown prepares for royal wedding
There are ways you can experience England and its traditions right here in Colorado.
BUSINESS
What is the royal wedding and how do I watch it?
The royal wedding is happening very early Saturday morning. Here's what you need to know.
ROYAL-WATCH
Play
What might be on the Royal Wedding menu
Tory Shulman met up with royal and celebrity chef Hugh McGivern on the Royal Wedding menu!
DAILY-BLAST-LIVE
Featured Videos
The history of royal weddings
ROYAL-WATCH
Spilling the royal-tea on wedding rehearsals and Markle mayhem
DAILY-BLAST-LIVE
Royal Watch with Tory Shulman: Spilling the tea about the royal family
ROYAL-WATCH
Local group holding Royal Wedding watch
ROYAL-WATCH
Tory Shulman whips up royal-recipes with celebrity chef
DAILY-BLAST-LIVE
Samantha Markle "putting on the show of a lifetime"
DAILY-BLAST-LIVE
Royal Watch with Tory Shulman: Eating like a royal
ROYAL-WATCH
Piers Morgan calls out Meghan Markle's sister as a 'media vulture'
DAILY-BLAST-LIVE
Spilling the royal-tea on Meghan Markle's last-minute emergency meeting
DAILY-BLAST-LIVE
Royal Watch with Tory Shulman: A glimpse at Windsor
ROYAL-WATCH
This is how the Brits celebrate the royal wedding
ROYAL-WATCH
Spilling the royal-tea on Meghan's dress, wedding woes, and the Queen's approval
ROYAL-WATCH
Burger King launches themed sandwich to honor Harry and Meghan's royal wedding
Burger King has launched its own royal wedding-themed snack to tie in with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on Saturday.
FOOD
Play
Prince George, Princess Charlotte to have starring roles in royal wedding
Prince Harry's niece and nephew will be part of the wedding party in Saturday's ceremony.
NATION-WORLD
Play
Royal wedding weather forecast is 'almost perfect' but rather cloudy
Light winds will also prevail throughout the day.
ROYAL-WATCH
Achoo! Just watching this huge cloud of pollen will trigger your allergies
TRENDING-TODAY
New Spanish restaurant in Boulder already receiving national attention
FOOD
Grand Junction man convicted in wife's 2001 murder found guilty again after retrial
MICHAEL-BLAGG-TRIAL
A free checkup for your pets through 9PetCheck
PETS
Denver’s newest food hall, Zeppelin Station, now open
FOOD
'Jack the bike guy' given new teeth
LAND-OF-10000-STORIES
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.