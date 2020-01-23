WATCH LIVE
For the 3rd time, CU's Chip the Buffalo is the nation's No. 1 mascot

He's done it again! CU's Chip the Buffalo brought something shiny to Colorado after a national championship at Disney World last weekend.
Published: 10:41 PM MST January 22, 2020
Updated: 10:40 PM MST January 22, 2020

For the 3rd time, CU's Chip the Buffalo is the nation's No. 1 mascot
