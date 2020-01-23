LIVE
36
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 36 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Meet Dillan, the internet-famous obese black bear that just moved to Colorado

Dillan, an Asiatic Black Bear, moved to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensburg from Pennsylvania on Wednesday. He was rescued from inadequate conditions.
Published: 7:59 PM MST January 22, 2020
Updated: 10:20 PM MST January 22, 2020

Related Videos
Meet Dillan, the internet-famous obese black bear that just moved to Colorado
ANIMALS
CPW confirms wolf pack sighting in northwest Colorado
ANIMALS
'It didn't smell very good:' Behind the scenes of a mutton bustin' competition
ANIMALS
Proposal to allow pit bulls in Denver moves forward
PETS
RAW | Fierce kid has impressive run at 2020 Mutton Bustin' event
NATIONAL-WESTERN-STOCK-SHOW
Petline9: Adorable Dalmatian Terrier mix needs a forever home
ANIMALS
Oatmeal the Jack Russell Terrier is so cute and you need to take him home
PETS
'He profoundly changed my life:' Kirk Montgomery says goodbye to beloved dog Joey
PETS
$1 billion makeover underway at National Western Stock Show
NATIONAL-WESTERN-STOCK-SHOW
Petline9: Tanasee is a gentle and affectionate 1-year-old chihuahua
ANIMALS
Denver to consider legalizing pit bulls
NEXT
Denver Animal Shelter takes in exotic animals looking for a forever home
LOCAL
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.