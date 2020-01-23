9News.com KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Meet Dillan, the internet-famous obese black bear that just moved to Colorado
Dillan, an Asiatic Black Bear, moved to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensburg from Pennsylvania on Wednesday. He was rescued from inadequate conditions.
Published:
7:59 PM MST January 22, 2020
Updated:
10:20 PM MST January 22, 2020
