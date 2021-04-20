Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Espanol
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
Rabid bobcat attack caught on camera
Colorado lawmakers to debate changes to police accountability bill that passed after George Floyd’s death
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Denver is close to posting a "Top 10" snowiest season in history
One month into spring, snow blankets much of the Midwest
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen added to NHL's COVID-19 list
DU men's soccer out of NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Community
Latest News Stories
Colorado lawmakers to debate changes to police accountability bill that passed after George Floyd’s death
Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
36°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Espanol
Olympics
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com
Rabid bobcat attack caught on camera
Stunning security video shows a rabid bobcat attacking a woman in North Carolina.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow