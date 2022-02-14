Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Politics
Voices of Change
Sports
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
'Don't try this at home': Olympic skiers taping faces, but company warns against it
This is why skiers at Olympics are wearing tape on their faces
Why are Olympic skiers wearing face tape?
Therapy dogs return to nursing homes to spread love in time for Valentine's Day
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Sunshine and 60s today and Tuesday ahead of Wednesday snow
Sunshine and 60s today and Tuesday ahead of Wednesday snow
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
42°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Sports
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Therapy dogs return to nursing homes to spread love in time for Valentine's Day
For the first time since the pandemic, nursing are allowed to have therapy animals visit residents to lower stress and ease feelings of loneliness.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow