WATCH: Ducks survive multiple passes from bald eagle in Lakewood
A 9NEWS viewer was at Crown Hill Park in Lakewood when he saw this bald eagle flying past the ducks for about 20 minutes before retreating back to its perch.
Published:
5:35 PM MST January 2, 2020
Updated:
6:07 PM MST January 2, 2020
WATCH: Ducks survive multiple passes from bald eagle in Lakewood
