Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Politics
Voices of Change
Sports
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
Zaidy's Deli reopens in new location
Broncos players, staff to wear special cleats on Sunday
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Why has it been so warm and dry in Denver lately?
Warm temperatures continue into December
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
41°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Sports
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Zaidy's Deli reopens in new location
After closing during the pandemic, Zaidy's founder Gerard Rudofsky came out of retirement and back home to the deli at the age of 85.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow