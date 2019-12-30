LIVE
Couple who lost everything in Christmas morning fire is finding support in the community around them

Joshua DeGrado and his girlfriend were asleep when a fire started in their Pueblo home. They lost nearly everything, but neighbors and strangers stepped in to help.
Published: 9:58 PM MST December 29, 2019
Updated: 9:57 PM MST December 29, 2019

