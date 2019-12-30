LIVE
A last day of Hanukkah celebration in Glendale was a spectacle that showed 'we are not afraid'

Rabbi Mendy Sirota said after the violent attack on the Hanukkah party in New York, it is more important than ever to have public celebrations of religion.
Published: 10:06 PM MST December 29, 2019
Updated: 11:02 PM MST December 29, 2019

