Bullying in pre-K: Dr. Comilla has tips for parents after her own child was bullied

Dr. Comilla Sasson had to have a conversation with her child after learning about bullying in prekindergarten. One in 3 students say they've been bullied at school.
Published: 9:29 PM MST January 7, 2020
Updated: 10:00 PM MST January 7, 2020

