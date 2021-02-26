Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
Wildfires
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
Man who plotted to blow up Pueblo synagogue sentenced to more than 19 years in prison
Athletic Director hoping COVID-19 vaccine will protect students beyond the classroom
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Snow falls along western Virginia
Gusty Friday, cooler weekend
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Rockies to host 12,500 fans at Coors Field beginning Opening Day
Beal scores 33, Wizards hang on late to beat Nuggets 112-110
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Community
Latest News Stories
Watch Live: House to vote on $1,400 stimulus checks in COVID rescue plan
US releases declassified report on murder of Jamal Khashoggi
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
36°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com
How special chalk kept rock climbing safe during the pandemic
Researchers in Colorado find a solution for keeping COVID-19 out of rock-climbing.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow