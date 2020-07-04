Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
Wildfires
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
Colorado and Company
Hindsight 2020: COVID-19's impact on families
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Powerful earthquake strikes Croatia
Chilly and cloudy after the winter storm
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets past Rockets 124-111
Klis: Maybe, what Jeudy needs is the fear of Saban
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Community
Latest News Stories
A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart
Famed French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
32°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Wildfires
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
Coronavirus
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com
Colorado and Company
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow