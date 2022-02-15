Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Politics
Voices of Change
Sports
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
Next with Kyle Clark full show (2/15/22)
Colorado brewers scramble for cans, raise prices as Ball drops smaller customers
Some Colorado brewers raise prices as Ball drops smaller customers
Colorado brewers scramble for cans as Ball drops smaller customers
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Winter Storm Watch issued for Denver ahead of 4-8 inches of snow
How much snow will Denver get tomorrow? A detailed look at the incoming storm
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
51°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Sports
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Analysis shows cost of construction materials jumped more than 20% in one year
According to an analysis of government data released Tuesday, the cost of construction materials jumped more than 20% from January 2021 to January 2022.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow