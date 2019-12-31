9News.com KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow
WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:15AM
18
Denver, CO
Denver Weather Summary: 18 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Colorado Weather
Traffic
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Travel
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
College Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Sports Poll
Shows
Colorado and Company
Next with Kyle Clark
Show Segments
Specials
TV Listings
Features
9 Cares Colorado Shares
9 Things to Do
Animals
BLAME Podcast
Business
Colorado Guide
Colorado Music
Crime
Education
Fall Guide
Food
Garden and Landscapes
Kelsey Berreth Murder Case
Proctor's Garden
Spangler Science
Sponsored Content
Storytellers
The Jefferson Project
Truth Tests
Verify
Vote Now
Workouts and Recipes
Media
Video
Photos
YourTake
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Internships
Jobs
Meet the Team
Newsletter
RSS Feeds
Your Take
© 2019 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
'It's not about taking a life, you preserved life': This former Colorado officer's message to Texas hero
Jeanne Assam shot & killed a gunman at New Life Church in Colorado Springs in 2007. She wanted to tell Jack she understands the hurt that comes with taking any life.
Published:
10:18 PM MST December 30, 2019
Updated:
10:18 PM MST December 30, 2019
Related Videos
'It's not about taking a life, you preserved life': This former Colorado officer's message to Texas hero
LOCAL
Denver police stop enforcing camping ban after court ruling
LOCAL
Temperatures will warm up in time for the new year
FORECAST
This is where you can watch fireworks on New Year's Eve in Colorado
LOCAL
AdAmAn clubs begins 98th New Year's hike up Pikes Peak
LOCAL
Here's who isn't responsible for the 'mysterious drones' in northeastern Colorado
LOCAL
Drones spotted over Fort Morgan on Dec. 30
LOCAL
Staff picks for December 30, 2019
NEWSCASTS
RTD helps 4-year-old in Arvada get his dream G-Line-themed birthday party
NEXT
History professor discovers identity of "mystery woman" painting found at Colorado State Archives
NEXT
City council approves agreement to buy Tooley Hall Halfway House for $1.3 million
NEXT
Researchers studying link between dirty firefighting gear and increased cancer risk
NEXT
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Policy
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
Do Not Sell My Information
© 2019 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.