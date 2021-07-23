Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Espanol
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
Aurora revela orientaciones sanitarias para el año escolar 2021
Unvaccinated staff at Aurora Public School must wear masks; unvaccinated students exempt
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Insurance will not cover home washed away during heavy rain
Mountain Flash Flood Watch for heavy rain, tracking evening storms for Denver
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Avalanche select Oskar Olausson with No. 28 overall pick in NHL Draft
After long wait, and wait some more, Steve Atwater finally about to get inducted into Hall of Fame
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Community
Latest News Stories
Aurora revela orientaciones sanitarias para el año escolar 2021
Unvaccinated staff at Aurora Public School must wear masks; unvaccinated students exempt
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
77°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Espanol
Olympics
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Helicopters combat flooding issues in Cameron Peak burn scar
They're trying to protect the water supply inside the burn area and prevent destructive flooding.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow