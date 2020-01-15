9News.com KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow
LIVE
36
Denver, CO
Denver Weather Summary: 36 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Colorado Weather
Traffic
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Travel
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
College Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Sports Poll
Shows
Colorado and Company
Next with Kyle Clark
Show Segments
Specials
TV Listings
Features
9 Cares Colorado Shares
9 Things to Do
Animals
BLAME Podcast
Business
Colorado Guide
Colorado Music
Crime
Education
Fall Guide
Food
Garden and Landscapes
Kelsey Berreth Murder Case
Proctor's Garden
Spangler Science
Sponsored Content
Storytellers
The Jefferson Project
Truth Tests
Verify
Vote Now
Workouts and Recipes
Media
Video
Photos
YourTake
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Internships
Jobs
Meet the Team
Newsletter
RSS Feeds
Your Take
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Inside the homeless camp in front of Colorado’s capitol building
Denver police said the camping ban enforcement could resume by the end of the week. The ban requires officers to try and connect people with resources upon contact.
Published:
10:17 PM MST January 14, 2020
Updated:
10:16 PM MST January 14, 2020
Related Videos
Inside the homeless camp in front of Colorado’s capitol building
LOCAL-POLITICS
Bill to repeal death penalty filed in Colorado Senate
NEXT
Colorado's red flag law used to target officer involved in fatal shooting
NEXT
Bill introduced in the state legislature looks to crack down on puppy mills
LOCAL-POLITICS
Truth test: Digital ad attacks Colorado Senator Cory Gardner's manhood, dedication to Trump
NEXT
Bennet hoping to somehow finish in top 3 in New Hampshire Presidential primary
NEXT
Why Colorado is trying to raise the age to buy tobacco 21 even after federal rule change
NEXT
ACLU releases report calling death penalty a 'broken system'
NEWSCASTS
Mesa County man says he saw 2 grey wolves in his yard
ANIMALS
Judge denies Red Flag petition less than 2 weeks into new law
LOCAL-POLITICS
Denver city councilwoman Candi CdeBaca to propose repealing camping ban
LOCAL-POLITICS
Dozens arrested during state of the state speech
CRIME
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Policy
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
Do Not Sell My Information
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.