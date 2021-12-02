Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Politics
Voices of Change
Sports
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
158 days into hospital stay for COVID, father of 3 walks out of hospital
Father of 3 walks out of hospital where he spent 158 days fighting COVID
Another predatory parking lot rock jumps into driver's path
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Slightly cooler Friday; mild weekend
Slightly cooler Friday; mild weekend
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
53°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Sports
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Another predatory parking lot rock jumps into driver's path
It started with a rock at the the Target at Colorado Mills. More parking lot rocks continue to attack drivers.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow