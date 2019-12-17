WATCH LIVE
Bennet says other Democrats took his healthcare plan

Coloradan Michael Bennet said it was his healthcare plan that fellow presidential candidates (like Pete Buttigieg) stole, not Joe Biden's.
Published: 7:10 PM MST December 16, 2019
Updated: 7:09 PM MST December 16, 2019

