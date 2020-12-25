Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
Wildfires
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
Best of Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/24/20)
Mountain towns, visitors face array of coronavirus restrictions for holidays
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Snowstorm creates white Christmas Eve in Tennessee
Possible funnel cloud spotted in North Carolina
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Broncos Notes: Move over zone blocking scheme, pulling now part of Broncos’ run game identity
Merry Klismas: Here's Klis Kringle's gifts to the Broncos this year
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Community
Latest News Stories
Best of Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/24/20)
Mountain towns, visitors face array of coronavirus restrictions for holidays
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
42°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Wildfires
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
Coronavirus
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com
Best of Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/24/20)
This is the Best of Next that aired on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow