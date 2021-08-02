Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Espanol
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
Colorado has collected more than $8 million because of sports betting
Latest numbers: Case count, positivity rate steadily climbing
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Westbound I-70 reopens at Empire Junction following closure due to rocks, mudslide
Mountain flash flood watch, chance for storms in Denver Tuesday
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Surtain rides the rookie bus, heading for promising future
Reports: Free agents Will Barton, JaMychal Green, Austin Rivers re-sign with Nuggets, Denver also adds Jeff Green
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Community
Latest News Stories
Colorado has collected more than $8 million because of sports betting
Latest numbers: Case count, positivity rate steadily climbing
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
76°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Espanol
Olympics
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Colorado has collected more than $8 million because of sports betting
It was projected that Colorado could have $17 million by now because of sports betting, but the total equals about half that because of a different licensing fee.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow