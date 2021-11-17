Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Politics
Voices of Change
Sports
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
DPS board member Tay Anderson sues BLM 5280, officials, activists following sex assault allegations
Tay Anderson files lawsuit over sex assault allegations against him
DPS board member Tay Anderson sues BLM 5280, officials, activists following sex assault allegations
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Wednesday front brings cold temperatures and a few snow showers
Extended evening weather and forecast for Wedensday
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
32°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Sports
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Colorado firefighting flight that ended with deadly crash would have made history
Marc "Thor" Olson said he was proud to be the first pilot to fight fires by night in Colorado from a fixed wing plane. His flight ended with a crash that killed him.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow