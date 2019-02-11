LIVE
20
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 20 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Kelsey Berreth
  • Health
© 2019 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Colorado history: How the gold rush shaped our state

The gold rush is one of the most important events in Colorado's history. Without it, Colorado as we know it would not exist.
Published: 7:08 PM MDT November 1, 2019
Updated: 7:07 PM MDT November 1, 2019

Related Videos
Clear Creek School District selling Idaho Springs' Golddigger stadium
NEXT
Aurora music teacher returns to 'Jeopardy!' after winning small fortune
NEXT
Colorado history: How the gold rush shaped our state
NEXT
Effort to limit growth along the front range headed to state supreme court
NEXT
What precautions help defend against student shooters who know their school's procedures?
NEXT
Governor Polis releases 2020 state budget wish list
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark full show (11/1/2019)
NEXT
Denver's First Race Riot Occurred on Halloween of 1880
NEXT
Answering your questions about the new digital drivers licenses and the myColorado App
NEXT
This 9-year-old dressed up as Kyle Clark for Halloween
NEXT
How the Denver District Attorney's Office gets guns from people believed to be a threat
NEXT
State legislators looking at making mental health days a reality for students across Colorado
NEXT
© 2019 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.