Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
CU Boulder research shows heat, drought hurting trees more than beetles
Emails show CDOT didn't want people on Independence Pass because of traffic, not mudslide
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Monsoon moisture returns Friday; less smoke in metro
Monsoon moisture returns; severe storms possible in NE CO
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Paton: 'Some days it's Drew; some days it's Teddy'
Nuggets sign journeyman Jeff Green to 2-year, $10M deal
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Community
Latest News Stories
CU Boulder research shows heat, drought hurting trees more than beetles
Emails show CDOT didn't want people on Independence Pass because of traffic, not mudslide
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
83°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Olympics
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
CU Boulder research shows heat, drought hurting trees more than beetles
While with the University of Colorado, researcher Robbie Andrus continued years-long work tracking climate change and tree mortality in subalpine forests.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow