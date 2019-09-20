LIVE
74
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 74 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Health
© 2019 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Denise Burgess dropping out of Senate race, 4 days after joining it

We might have a new record for the shortest political campaign in Colorado history.
Published: 7:04 PM MDT September 19, 2019
Updated: 7:04 PM MDT September 19, 2019

Related Videos
Colorado photographers will be featured in new exhibit at Denver International Airport
NEWSCASTS
RTD director wonders if existing park has been considered for Medal of Honor museum
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark: Full show (9/19/19)
NEXT
CDOT probably won't start charging people to park at the dinosaur lots of I-70 in Golden
NEXT
The five options CDOT's considering to fix a crowded portion of I-25
NEXT
Denise Burgess dropping out of Senate race, 4 days after joining it
NEXT
Is Aurora becoming a backdrop for political gun conversations?
LOCAL-POLITICS
A 'sign' that gave 9NEWS reporter Jordan Chavez hope at the very moment he needed it
NEXT
He lost his sight, but didn't lose his vision of how art could change his life and others
NEXT
This trash panda infestation is the Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today
NEXT
That's not a dinosaur skeleton at Denver Central Library. It's a giant chicken
NEXT
Colorado Civil Rights Commission needs to move faster, audit finds
NEXT
© 2019 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.