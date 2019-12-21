WATCH LIVE
Denver woman celebrates her good news in Montbello

After years of fighting, a woman in Denver finally got her sidewalk — and some new friends in the process. That's her good news. What's yours?
Published: 6:59 PM MST December 20, 2019
Updated: 6:58 PM MST December 20, 2019

