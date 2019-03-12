9News.com KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Golden residents praise city for quick cleanup after major snow storm
The City of Golden is confident about its snow removal program. It even has a ride-along program so citizens can jump aboard a snow plow to see it in action.
Published:
8:22 PM MST December 2, 2019
Updated:
8:22 PM MST December 2, 2019
