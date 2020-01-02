LIVE
35
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 35 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Meet Colorado's Chiefs and 49ers fans

There are Chiefs fans who live in Colorado. Silicon Valley transplants, too. They're very excited about the Super Bowl. Let's at least pretend to be excited for them
Published: 7:26 PM MST January 31, 2020
Updated: 7:25 PM MST January 31, 2020

Related Videos
Next with Kyle Clark: Full show (1/31/2020)
NEXT
Someone stacked their neighbor's trash bins 3 high to make a point
NEXT
These college friends found each other again 60 years later
NEXT
Meet Colorado's Chiefs and 49ers fans
NEXT
Water your trees this weekend
HOME-GARDEN
Is 9NEWS required to run the impeachment trial? And who pays for it?
POLITICS
Student journalists interview Congressman Jason Crow about his role as an impeachment manager
NEXT
Did marijuana legalization increase Denver's homeless population?
NEXT
DIA is suing the city of Aurora
NEXT
It must be 'drive with a water heater on top of your car' season in Denver
NEXT
'She Bends' art show, with women-made neon signs, comes to Colorado
NEXT
Kyle was wrong about Toasty, the Colorado Vibes mascot
NEXT
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.