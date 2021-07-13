Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Espanol
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
MLB players walk the red (purple) carpet to All-Star Game
Natl. Weather Service experts in town for All-Star Game had no say over weather delays
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Isolated evening showers, mild with afternoon storms Wednesday
How smoke alters weather even climate
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
MLB pays homage to Hank Aaron
MLB All-Stars soak in 'Purple Carpet' spotlight
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Community
Latest News Stories
Natl. Weather Service experts in town for All-Star Game had no say over weather delays
9NEWS at 9
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
77°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Espanol
Olympics
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Natl. Weather Service experts in town for All-Star Game have no say over weather delays
They're here to be the eyes in the sky for everyone in the LoDo neighborhood, but the NWS meteorologists have no control over whether the game is played.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow