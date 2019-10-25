LIVE
27
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 27 degrees
Next with Kyle Clark full show (10/24/2019)

Watch the full Next with Kyle Clark show from Thursday, October 24.
Published: 6:44 PM MDT October 24, 2019
Updated: 6:34 PM MDT October 24, 2019

Related Videos
Remembering Dr. Bob: The man who wouldn’t let Alzheimer's steal music from his memories
South Metro Fire helps 91-year-old woman check an item off her bucket list
Here are some successful solutions for domestic violence survivors
Mayor Michael Hancock talks about fierce progressive critic Candi CdeBaca
Colorado priest denies allegations after report on sex abuse within Catholic church published
Colorado's new traction law for I-70 isn't working. Here's why.
Next with Kyle Clark full show (10/24/2019)
RTD operators are exhausted, survey finds
Did you know Denver has a massive Monet exhibit?
Sen. Gardner proposes new '911' for mental health emergencies
Commentary: Denver Archdiocese declines to answer questions about priest abuse allegations
Advocate, sex abuse survivor shares his story after Colorado releases report on Catholic priests
