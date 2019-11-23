LIVE
Next with Kyle Clark full show (11/22/19)

The head of RTD is out. We'll look at what that means for the transit agency in deep trouble. - The reason there wasn't an Amber Alert for little Miracle last night.
Published: 8:45 PM MST November 22, 2019
Updated: 8:39 PM MST November 22, 2019

