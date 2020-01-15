9News.com KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/14/2020)
Watch the full Next with Kyle Clark show from Tuesday, January 14.
Published:
6:49 PM MST January 14, 2020
Updated:
9:58 PM MST January 14, 2020
Related Videos
Athletes prepare for sign spinning championship in Las Vegas
NEXT
This former Broncos quarterback traded cheering fans for smiling patients
NEXT
Group finds potential buyer for Berkeley mortuary, hoping to save it from demolition
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/14/2020)
NEXT
What would it cost to set up 9-8-8 as a national mental health crisis line?
NEXT
Bill to repeal death penalty filed in Colorado Senate
NEXT
Colorado's red flag law used to target officer involved in fatal shooting
NEXT
Truth test: Digital ad attacks Colorado Senator Cory Gardner's manhood, dedication to Trump
NEXT
30,000 Coloradans have used the state's new digital ID
NEXT
Bennet hoping to somehow finish in top 3 in New Hampshire Presidential primary
NEXT
Case involving mom who allegedly made kidnapping plot with QAnon now suppressed
NEXT
Why Colorado is trying to raise the age to buy tobacco 21 even after federal rule change
NEXT
