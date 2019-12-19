LIVE
32
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 32 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2019 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/18/2019)

Watch the full Next with Kyle Clark show from Wednesday, December 18. (Note: This show ended early due to coverage of the impeachment hearings.)
Published: 8:12 PM MST December 18, 2019
Updated: 8:04 PM MST December 18, 2019

Related Videos
Colorado could introduce another option for what happens to our bodies after death
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/18/2019)
NEXT
Denver Police seeing success by pairing behavioral health specialists with officers
NEXT
Show canceled after KNUS host says 'Nice school shooting' would break up impeachment coverage
NEXT
Metro State political science professor says impeachment debate isn't changing public opinion
NEXT
Coloradans are playing key roles in the President Trump impeachment process
NEXT
New Sterling Fire Department Christmas video tells holiday story featuring the Grinch
NEXT
Art exhibit in Denver encourages visitors to think about people experiencing homelessness
NEXT
CSU study on bird migration patterns acknowledges rapidly changing climate
NEXT
New Belgium employees OK brewery's sale to international conglomerate
NEXT
Lafayette dedicates city pool to woman who fought for Latinx rights in the 1930s
NEXT
Former Colorado Eagles player Akim Aliu says he doesn't want manager who dressed in blackface fired
NEXT
© 2019 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.