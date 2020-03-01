WATCH LIVE
On Air 8:55PM
33
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 33 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/2/2020)

Watch the full Next with Kyle Clark show from Thursday, January 2.
Published: 8:28 PM MST January 2, 2020
Updated: 8:18 PM MST January 2, 2020

Related Videos
Colorado's emergency management director says he wants individual counties to get it together
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/2/2020)
NEXT
Y2K wasn't the end of the world, but this woman prepared like it was
NEXT
What things from last year do you want to leave in the past?
NEXT
Commentary: Go a little easier on yourselves in 2020
NEXT
Insulin just got cheaper for some Coloradans
NEXT
Senator Michael Bennet to hold dozens of town halls for long-shot presidential campaign
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/1/2020)
NEXT
Which predictions about life in 2020 have come true?
NEXT
A world on edge: Looking back at Y2K 20 years later
NEXT
How the census could change politics in Colorado
NEXT
Is it legal to mess with other people's drones?
NEXT
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.